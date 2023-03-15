LSU gymnastics leads SEC in attendance

Baton Rouge loves gymnastics.

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, LSU announced it set a new program record for attendance on its way to leading the SEC.

LSU averaged 12,075 fans per contest. Over 60,000 fans traveled to the PMac throughout the year. The largest crowd came on Jan. 16 when 12,065 fans showed up to watch LSU face Oklahoma.

According to the release, LSU sold over 7,400 season tickets.

LSU faced adversity this year, getting bit by the injury bug, but it finished the year having not lost in six matches.

The Tigers are now preparing for the SEC championship meet in Duluth, GA. LSU will compete in the night session on Saturday after earning a top-four seed. The Tigers will be joined by Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.

LSU will look to unseat the Gators, who are the defending champions.

This was head coach Jay Clark’s third year at the helm after long-time coach D.D Breaux retired.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire