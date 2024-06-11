LSU gymnastics’ Jay Clark and Haleigh Bryant named finalists for prestigious Louisiana sports award

Waves of awards and nominations continue to roll in for LSU’s Haleigh Bryant after she was the best gymnast in the country and led LSU to a national title in 2024. This time it was the James J. Corbett award, presented annually by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top male and female amateur athletes in the state of Louisiana.

Bryant was joined by her coach, Jay Clark, who received a nomination for the Collegiate Coach of the Year award, given to the top college coach in the state.

The winner of the coaches award will be announced on Friday, June 28 with the Corbett announcement coming not long after on Monday, July 8.

Bryant wouldn’t be the first Tiger to win the Corbett Award. She’d join the likes of Susan Jackson, Ashleigh Gnat, and Sarah Finnegan.

If Clark takes home the coaches award, he’d be the second LSU gymnastics coach to do so after DD Breaux won in 2017 and 2019.

Also on the Coach of the Year list is former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade, who led McNeese State to a resurgent season and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Former LSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was named a finalist for the male Corbett Award.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire