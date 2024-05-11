LSU gymnastics’ Haleigh Bryant wins major national award

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant continued to add to her endless list of accolades this week.

The senior won the 2024 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics. For 48 years, the award has been presented to the top female athlete in 12 NCAA sports. Each winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2024 Honda Cup, which will be awarded in June.

For the gymnastics award, Bryant was accompanied by a finalists list that included Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers, Oregon State’s Jade Carey, and Florida’s Leanne Wong.

“(Bryant’s) leadership and example have been exemplary and I am so very proud of her earning this award. It’s richly deserved,” LSU head coach Jay Clark said in a release.

After leading LSU to a national championship this spring, Bryant announced her return to LSU in 2025, electing to use her fifth year of eligibility. Along with the team title, Bryant won the individual all-around national title and SEC Gymnast of The Year.

Greatness runs through her veins. Haleigh Bryant is the 2024 Honda Sport Award Winner for gymnastics! #GeauxTigers | @haleighbryant3 pic.twitter.com/zDa2sbTcNA — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) May 10, 2024

Bryant’s 94 career titles rank fifth in program history. Thanks to the extra year granted following COVID, she’ll get a chance to chase the top spot next year.

