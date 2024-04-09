LSU gymnastics to compete in first semifinal session at NCAA championships next week

The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team won the Fayetteville Regional over the weekend, and now it’s one of eight teams advancing to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas, which will be held a week from Thursday.

The Tigers will take part in the first session at Dickies Arena, which begins at 3:30 p.m. CT and will face off against No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and Stanford.

The top two teams from that session will advance to the Four on the Floor round against the top two teams from the other session, which features No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Alabama.

The semifinal rounds will be televised on ESPN2, while the final round will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire