LSU gymnastics claims Fayetteville Regional title, advances to NCAA semis

With a score of 198.250, the LSU gymnastics team was the top performer at the Fayetteville Regional final on Sunday, beating out No. 7 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 15 Minnesota.

The Tigers captured their 14th regional title and first since 2019. Their score also was the second-highest in program history in a regional final. Now, coach Jay Clark’s team advances to the NCAA Championship Semifinals in Forth Worth, Texas.

“I’m proud of the girls. They had a consistent and steady mindset from start to finish. We had that one mishap to start on bars, but I think in the long run that makes us better. We’re battle tested,” Clark said in a release. “This thing was as tough an environment as it could’ve been, and we had to bring our A game because everyone else did. Any four of these teams could have claimed their spot in Fort Worth and I’m just glad that we’re one of them.”

LSU and Arkansas will move on to face the top two teams from the Berkeley Regional, which features California, Denver, Arizona State and Stanford.

