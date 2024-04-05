LSU gymnastics advances to Fayetteville NCAA Regional final with top score in opening session

The No. 2 national-seeded LSU gymnastics team looked the part in its opening session at the Fayetteville NCAA Regional on Thursday night.

The Tigers recorded the top score of the four teams in the session, beating out 15-seeded Minnesota as well as Oregon State and BYU with a score of 197.800. Both the Tigers and Golden Gophers advance to the regional final as the top two scoring teams, which will take place on Sunday also in Bud Walton Arena.

LSU led all four teams in each rotation with the highest team score — 49.700 — coming on the floor. That was in large part thanks to a perfect 10 from Aleah Finnegan.

Haleigh Bryant and Konnor MccLain recorded scores of 9.925 on the vault and balance beam, respectively. Bryant finished with a 39.525 all-around score, the second-highest in the session behind Oregon State’s Jade Carey.

Coach Jay Clark’s team is looking to return to the NCAA championships in Fort Worth, Texas, when it takes part in the regional final on Sunday.

