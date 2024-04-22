What LSU gymnastics’ 1st national title means for program

DD Breaux took over LSU gymnastics in 1978.

In the years that followed, LSU became one of the country’s top programs, often finishing top 10 nationally. Year after year, All-Americans came through the program, making LSU a destination for the top up-and-coming gymnasts.

Despite the superstars and LSU competing at the top of the SEC every year, one thing remained elusive — a national title.

Breaux retired in 2019, finishing her career with three straight SEC titles. But after 40+ years at the top of the sport, LSU still lacked a national title. Breaux gave way to her successor, Jay Clark, and the chase continued.

Long story short, the Tigers’ relentless pursuit of a national title was rewarded on Saturday, and for the first time in program history, LSU gymnastics won a national title.

It may have come a few years after Breaux’s retirement, but this is her title as much as it is Clark’s. Yes, Clark is the one who closed it out, but Breaux built this program and remained a prominent figure in the LSU community even as she stepped away from coaching.

You could see it in Clark and Breaux’s embrace. Clark, who was an assistant on Breaux’s staff for eight years, knows the role Breaux played in this.

. @LSUgym head coach Jay Clark and longtime, former #LSU head coach DD Breaux celebrate the program's first ever national championship in Fort Worth. Huge kudos to @KBatisteJr for getting this great shot and doing an awesome job covering the team all year long. pic.twitter.com/7dIiWsUfut — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 21, 2024

Following the competition, Clark said Breaux gave him “an opportunity to join her when I needed one.”

“I felt it was important that when this program won its first national title, that it be hers as well,” he said.

Jay Clark on DD Breaux: “She gave me an opportunity to join her when I needed one. The facility we have and the 43 years she put in, the battles that she fought … I felt it was important that when this program won its first national title that it be hers as well.” pic.twitter.com/2hBXrw318S — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) April 20, 2024

This title cements the legacy of a program that’s always known it can compete at this level, despite the grand prize proving elusive. No longer is that the case.

The moment we became national champions for the first time EVER. A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/3RRAV33p63 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 20, 2024

Winning a national title is hard. Years of coming up just short can take a toll on a program. We’ve seen programs across sports come close, say, “We’ll be back next year” and never get back.

LSU had to say that a lot over the years. Except this program kept coming back. As stars left, new ones shuffled in and LSU stayed in the fight, finally winning it all. This title belongs to all of the ones who have come and gone.

Perhaps the brightest of all those stars is Haleigh Bryant, who was already one of the best athletes in LSU history entering the weekend. Following a national title, she leaves no doubt about her LSU legacy.

There might be some recency bias here, but Bryant is the best gymnast in LSU history. She’s been the heart and soul of this team for four years. Her personal resume grew longer over the weekend, winning the individual all-around title.

LSU athletics has become accustomed to national titles in recent years. Football took home the title in 2019 before baseball and women’s basketball grabbed trophies of their own in 2023. Gymnastics has arguably been this athletic department’s most consistent product over the last 40 or so years. Now, it has the national title to back it up.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire