LSU guard Jalen Cook suspended for violation of team rules, Matt McMahon announces

LSU guard Jalen Cook hasn’t appeared in a game since a loss to Florida on Feb. 13, and it seems that absence will continue.

On Monday, coach Matt McMahon announced that Cook is currently suspended from the team for failing to meet “team requirements.” Cook initially missed four games with a leg injury, but he was not with the team on the road for Saturday’s victory against Vanderbilt.

Trae Hannibal has been starting in Cook’s place.

A native of Walker, Louisiana, Cook began his career at LSU but transferred following his true freshman season and spent two years at Tulane. He returned in 2023-24 but was forced to sit out the first 10 games as a two-time transfer.

Daimion Collins is taking a medical redshirt this season and should be cleared to return to basketball activities in spring. Matt McMahon doesn’t anticipate Carlos Stewart returning. Jalen Cook is suspended for failure to meet team requirements.#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) March 4, 2024

Cook’s loss is significant as he currently leads LSU in points per game (15.6) and assists per game (2.8).

McMahon also announced that guard Carlos Stewart (knee soreness) isn’t likely to return this season while Daimion Collins (dislocated shoulder) is taking a medical redshirt but is expected to be back healthy next season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire