LSU guard Jalen Cook declares for 2024 NBA draft

LSU and former Tulane guard Jalen Cook is entering the 2024 NBA draft, he told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Monday. Cook does have remaining eligibility and will have the opportunity to return to school after testing the draft waters, provided he hires an NCAA-approved agent.

Cook, a native of Walker, Louisiana, began his career at LSU before transferring to Tulane. After earning back-to-back First Team All-AAC honors with the Green Wave, he returned to Baton Rouge this season.

He was initially expected to sit out the 2023-24 season as a two-time transfer, but he received eligibility from the NCAA in mid-December.

Cook appeared in 13 games, making nine starts while averaging 15.6 points and 2.8 assists. However, he battled a leg injury down the stretch and was later suspended by coach Matt McMahon for reasons that were never disclosed.

LSU's Jalen Cook tells me that he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 8, 2024

If Cook opts to return to college basketball for a fifth and final season, it’s unclear if he will return to LSU or re-enter the transfer portal for a third time.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire