LSU guard Carlos Stewart enters the transfer portal

LSU’s men’s basketball team has seen another departure via the transfer portal. After just one injury-limited season with the Tigers, Carlos Stewart entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night.

Stewart arrived as a highly anticipated transfer last offseason following two years at Santa Clara, where he was a First Team All-WCC selection in 2023 following his first year as a full-time starter.

He began the year in a big role for the Tigers, starting nine of the 13 games he appeared in early in the season before a knee injury ended his campaign. He averaged 19.4 minutes, 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist this season.

LSU guard Carlos Stewart is entering the transfer portal. The second player from last year's roster to go portaling.#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) April 10, 2024

LSU has now seen two players enter the transfer portal as Stewart joins fellow guard Mwani Wilkinson. The Tigers also have a commitment from one incoming transfer in former Kansas State guard Cam Carter.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire