LSU going head-to-head with Michigan for No. 1 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood

Michigan is the early favorite to land Bryce Underwood, a five-star in-state quarterback who ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class according to On3.

But LSU is trying to make things interesting for the Belleville, Michigan, recruit. Underwood took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge over the summer, and that visit was apparently fairly impactful.

Now, according to On3 Michigan writer EJ Holland, it looks like it could be a two-team race between the Tigers and Wolverines to secure a pledge from Underwood as he begins his junior season of high school.

“I think (Michigan is) top two right now with LSU,” Holland said per On3. “That was one of the biggest storylines coming out of July just a couple of weeks ago. Or about a month ago now. He made two unofficial visits — one to LSU and one to Michigan. He had a multi-day visit to LSU, spent some time in Baton Rouge around Brian Kelly and that staff. And then immediately came back home and made an unofficial visit for the last day of the BBQ at the Big House, which is Michigan’s annual big recruiting event at the end of July.”

LSU already has a five-star receiver committed in the 2025 class in Dakorien Moore. Now, the Tigers will look to lock down the quarterback position in next year’s cycle with the best overall player in the country.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire