LSU’s game time, TV info for Week 11 game vs. Florida to be announced on Sunday

Though kick times and television info are usually released two weeks in advance, LSU will have to wait some time to find out when its Week 11 home contest against Florida will begin and what station it will air on.

Final TV arrangements will be announced on Sunday following the conclusion of LSU’s road game against Alabama. The game against the Gators will either be at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, 6 p.m. on the SEC Network or 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

CBS is likely waiting to see what happens in LSU’s game against Alabama to choose which game it wants that weekend. A win would strengthen LSU’s appeal, but it could also make the Ole Miss-Georgia game, which is also in the mix for the 2:30 p.m. time slot, even more significant.

TV and kickoff time for LSU-Florida will be announced on Sunday 2:30 p.m. on CBS

6 p.m. on ESPN

6:30 p.m. on SEC Network pic.twitter.com/V4724mcrmQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 30, 2023

If the Rebels beat Texas A&M and the Tigers beat the Tide on Saturday, Ole Miss could all but clinch an SEC West title with an upset over the Bulldogs.

