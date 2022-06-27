LSU gaining momentum for 2023 cornerback target

Jeremiah Hughes just wrapped up an official visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday, and the Tigers could be well-positioned to land him after the trip reportedly went well.

Hughes — a three-star cornerback from one of the nation’s top high school teams, Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas — received three Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports following the conclusion of his visit, and all three are in favor of LSU.

He ranks as the No. 72 cornerback and No. 787 overall player in the 2023 class, so his addition wouldn’t move the needle too much for the Tigers in the national rankings. Still, he’s a high-ceiling player used to top competition, and it would be a nice pick-up for coach Brian Kelly.

Here’s 247Sports’ breakdown of Hughes.

With a long, projectable frame and a wiry build, Hughes is a high-upside defender who has continued to add bulk and proven to be a highly competitive cornerback. He attacks the football and has a knack for coming up big in the catch window. In 10 games as a junior last fall Hughes was credited with 13 total tackles and a pair of pass deflections. On the offensive side of the ball Hughes had four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

He’s set to announce his decision on July 7, and LSU will have to fend off other teams like Arkansas and Washington, which have also received official visits. But per the experts, the Tigers seem to be in good shape coming down the home stretch of Hughes’ recruitment.

