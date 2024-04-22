LSU’s Gage Jump named SEC Pitcher of the Week

The LSU baseball team finally got over the hump in SEC play this weekend.

Though it took a decisive Game 3 to clinch things, the Tigers won their first conference series of the season on the road against Missouri. They started things off with a huge performance in Game 1 with Gage Jump on the mound, winning 12-1 via run rule.

For his efforts, Jump was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday. In the Game 1 win, he tossed seven innings while allowing just three hits and a run. He walked a single batter while striking out 14, and that performance ultimately paved the way for LSU to capture their first league series victory.

Jump, a transfer from UCLA, has become LSU’s Friday night starter and one of the few reliable arms among a group of pitchers that have struggled at times this season.

After a midweek game against Nicholls, Jump should take the mound once again on Friday as the Tigers return home to host Auburn at The Box.

