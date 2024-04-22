Advertisement

LSU’s Gage Jump named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

The LSU baseball team finally got over the hump in SEC play this weekend.

Though it took a decisive Game 3 to clinch things, the Tigers won their first conference series of the season on the road against Missouri. They started things off with a huge performance in Game 1 with Gage Jump on the mound, winning 12-1 via run rule.

For his efforts, Jump was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday. In the Game 1 win, he tossed seven innings while allowing just three hits and a run. He walked a single batter while striking out 14, and that performance ultimately paved the way for LSU to capture their first league series victory.

Jump, a transfer from UCLA, has become LSU’s Friday night starter and one of the few reliable arms among a group of pitchers that have struggled at times this season.

After a midweek game against Nicholls, Jump should take the mound once again on Friday as the Tigers return home to host Auburn at The Box.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire