LSU freshman PG Angelica Velez enters transfer portal

LSU women’s basketball has seen another transfer portal departure, this time freshman point guard Angelica Velez. Talia Goodman of The Next Hoops was the first to report Velez’s decision on Monday.

A native of The Bronx, New York, who played her high school basketball in Tennessee, Velez was a four-star prospect and top-25 player nationally coming out of high school.

However, she only saw sporadic action on a deep LSU team as a true freshman. She played in 23 games, totaling just 111 minutes while averaging 1.2 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Her best performance came in a 133-44 win over McNeese, in which she scored a season-high 10 points.

Velez joins fellow point guard Hailey Van Lith as the second Tiger to enter the transfer portal since a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight.

