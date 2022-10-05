LSU freshman named a Week 5 standout by On3

Harold Perkins is one of the best linebackers in the country. Sure, he only totaled two tackles and an interception against Auburn, but he was all over the field on Saturday night.

When the LSU defense needed a big play, he stepped up. With 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, LSU was clinging to a four-point lead, and Auburn had driven all the way into the red zone. On second and goal from the 10-yard line, Auburn drew up a trick play with former LSU Tiger, Koy Moore.

Moore was brought in motion on a jet sweep and the plan was for him to throw a touchdown pass, but the LSU defense had other plans. Micah Baskerville pressured Moore on the throw and after Moore lofted the ball into the air, Perkins came down with a huge interception to end the Auburn drive.

Perkins is so far ahead of where he should be as a true freshman. He looks like a guy that has been playing for a couple of years and should be a Freshman All-SEC selection at the end of the year.

