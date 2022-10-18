LSU freshman named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

What a difference a week makes for Will Campbell.

He had to sit out for the Tennessee game due to an illness that sent him to the hospital. One week later, he found himself starting at offensive tackle in the Swamp against the Florida Gators. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts.

Life comes at you fast, and Campbell was ready for the challenge. Thanks to his blocking, Josh Williams was able to run for 106 yards on 14 carries, and Jayden Daniels had all day to throw the ball.

Daniels finished with 349 yards and three touchdowns through the air. If you are going to win a tough game, especially on the road, you have to win the game in the trenches. LSU did that against the Gators.

Campbell is only a freshman, so this could be one of the many awards he receives during his career in Baton Rouge. The future looks bright at offensive tackle for the Tigers.

List

Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after win at Florida

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire