LSU free-falling in USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank after loss to Ole Miss

LSU entered Saturday as a top-15 team in the USA TODAY Sports college football rankings, but in the updated re-rank of all 133 FBS teams following a disappointing 55-49 loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers are free-falling.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team dropped a stunning 24 spots, falling out of the top 25 all the way down to No. 37 in the rankings after Week 5. LSU still possesses one of the nation’s top offenses, but the defense is a major cause for concern, especially heading into what could be a tough matchup on the road against another top SEC offense in Missouri.

Sitting at 3-2 on the year but with just one loss in SEC play, the Tigers’ hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff are likely over, but they could still contend in the SEC West.

To do that, Saturday’s game against Mizzou in Week 6 feels like a must-win.

