LSU’s Frank Wilson ranked as a top five recruiter in 2024 cycle

When Brian Kelly was hired at LSU, one of the first things he did was bring back running backs coach Frank Wilson.

Wilson was at LSU from 2010-15. During that time, he was one of the top running backs coaches and recruiters in the country.

Wilson is doing more of the same in his second tenure, ranking as the fourth-best recruiter in the country, according to 247Sports.

Some of LSU’s top recruits can be attributed to Wilson, including five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley and four-star running back Caden Durham.

Wilson is credited as the primary recruiter on nine of LSU’s commits, with five of them ranking as blue-chips.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is also looking to finish off a strong cycle, currently ranking as the 10th best recruiter in the country.

Looking ahead to the 2025 class, Wilson is off to another hot start and currently ranks as the top recruiter in the country next cycle.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire