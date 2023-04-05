LSU forward LaDazhia Williams declares for WNBA draft

LaDazhia Williams is joining her teammate Alexis Morris in the WNBA draft after winning a national championship in her lone season with the Tigers.

A graduate student from Bradenton, Florida, Williams was one of nine new additions for LSU’s women’s basketball team this season. After spending two years each with South Carolina and Missouri, Williams became a full-time starter with the Tigers this season, starting all 34 games that she played in.

“Thank you to the LSU fans for making this year so exciting,” she said in a Twitter post. “We couldn’t do it without you. My college days are over, but I have plenty more basketball left in me. I am excited to declare for the 2023 WNBA draft!”

Williams averaged 9.9 points and six rebounds, and she really shined in the Final Four. She totaled 36 points in the two contests, including 20 in the national title win over Iowa. She also had 24 points in the Sweet 16 win over Utah.

