How LSU football's win over Florida sparked Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy campaign

NEW YORK, NY. – LSU football has another Heisman Trophy winner.

Jayden Daniels became the third player in program history to win the award on Saturday, edging Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the honor.

Daniels didn't win the award alone. His exploits on the field made him deserving of the honor, but it wasn't until he became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ yards and rush for 200+ yards against Florida that LSU decided to push his campaign for the Heisman, coach Brian Kelly said.

"I think that in itself was probably what really catapulted our efforts to say listen, 'We have somebody here that is so special, that he gets up off the mat after a disappointing game (LSU's loss to Alabama), and a physical game in which he gets knocked out and has this kind of performance (against Florida),'" Kelly said. "We need to go all in here."

Kelly added that LSU's social media team was a major factor in "getting the information out" about Daniels' historic season. By the end of the regular season, Daniels led the country in total yards, total touchdowns, passer rating and QBR.

"It was factual. It was real. And I think because it was targeted that way, and it was transparent, people saw it," Kelly said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels Heisman campaign sparked after LSU win vs. Florida