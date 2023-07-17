How LSU football's SEC Media Days questions show it's a favorite in SEC West

NASHVILLE — The biggest and most frequent questions for LSU football at SEC Media Days skipped over the SEC West entirely.

With a returning Jayden Daniels, the USA TODAY Network's Preseason First Team All-SEC quarterback, and an SEC West championship during Brian Kelly's first season in 2022, the main questions for the Tigers centered around how they could catch two-time defending national champion Georgia.

"Georgia was just a better team than us (in the SEC Championship Game)," Daniels said. "They won the national championship for that reason, obviously. ... At the end of the day, we just weren't − Georgia was just a better team."

Reporters largely skipped over questions about how LSU stacked up against Alabama entirely. Instead, Daniels spoke of his game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against the Crimson Tide last year.

Instead of whether the Tigers are favorites in the SEC West, the questions have turned to whether they can stack up as a national title contender.

"I know that based upon how we've recruited and how we'll continue to recruit that we'll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia," Kelly said. "Is that right now? No, it's not. But if we continue to do what we're doing, we're going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia, and then it's just a matter of getting it done on the playing field so everybody then can assess they've closed the gap."

That is the biggest sign yet that the expectations have leveled up in Kelly's second season. LSU no longer has to prove it should be the favorite in the SEC West. It now has to prove it can close the gap with Georgia.

Jayden Daniels' development

In his second season at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, Daniels is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. He's added weight and gotten stronger, and he's matured as a leader too.

"He's gained weight, his body looks bigger than better than it did last year," running back Josh Williams said. "But I've seen him take a step off the field for vocally speaking into the o-line and setting up ... an array of practices and meetings, stuff out of that nature. I've seen him do that on his own. I've seen him go up and talk to people that he may usually not talk to on a regular day basis. But I've seen him do that and I think that's a big deal for the team to know that the leader of the team is here with you."

Advertisement

Kelly also has become more comfortable with the system after having to adjust following his transfer. Kelly said Daniels became more aggressive as the season went on last year but that the biggest step he has to take is in his confidence and familiarity with the playbook.

"I'll just say in college is being more comfortable within the system; knowing the system, knowing the players, knowing the coaches, going out there and willing to just trust the process, doing the little things I need to do to be a better player and be a better leader," Daniels said. "As far as a quarterback standpoint, because it's my leadership role that I've embraced the calling of coming back and being the starting quarterback to be a leader and lead these guys to the standard that we've set. ... There's no bad days quarterback you got to go out there."

If Daniels can take that next step to be among the country's premier quarterbacks, it will go a long way in reaching the new standard LSU has set.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football is favorite in SEC West after SEC Media Days