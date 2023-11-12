LSU football's offense was supposed to be good. Florida's defense made it look great

Would he play or wouldn’t he play? That was the question surrounding LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels heading into Saturday night’s game against Florida.

After a week in concussion protocol, he played. Did he ever. And now, the Gators’ season is really on the brink.

Florida needs one win to salvage a bowl game and some offseason breathing room for Billy Napier. The trip to Tiger Stadium represented the best remaining chance, though everybody knew it would be a challenge to contain Daniels and the nation’s No. 1 offense.

By the time the scoring smoke cleared, LSU appeared to have the No. 1 offense in the universe, including the NFL. And Daniels was making Tigers fans forget all about Joe Burrow.

Burrow never ran for 234 yards and passed for 372 in a single game. Then again, no quarterback in FBS history ever had run for more than 200 yards and passed for more than 350 yards in a game.

The crazy thing was Florida was still in the game till relatively late. LSU scored 52 points, but give Florida style points for offense and resiliency.

But there was just too much Daniels and far too little defense. Derek Jeter would be half-proud of what he saw out of the Gators.

He wasn’t at Tiger Stadium, but Napier preached to his players about the Hall of Fame shortstop last week. He noted how Jeter’s biggest fear was that he wouldn’t be prepared for a game, so he refined a routine to make certain that never happened.

“That routine was good through good times, bad times, success or failure,” Napier said.

So how did that translate to UF’s current team?

“Attitude, energy, still working to get better, still pursuing playing a complete game,” Napier said. “That’s been our focus.”

A Jeter analogy was apt, since Florida’s season had basically come down to three at-bats against LSU, Missouri and FSU. Win one and the Gators would bag a sixth win and qualify for a bowl game.

That would mean 15 extra practices and maybe a nice Transperfect Music City Bowl sweatsuit. More importantly, it would avert a third straight losing season (assuming UF wins its bowl game). Florida hasn’t suffered that indignity since 1953-55.

It would also avoid a five-game losing streak heading into the offseason. That would further fuel months of grumbling, apprehension and questioning whether Scott Stricklin needs to call in a reliever for Napier.

Giving up a zillion yards to LSU won’t help, but Florida did show a lot of grit. Everybody expected a shootout, partially because the offenses were pretty good (UF) to smoking (LSU). Also because both defenses had apparently been abducted by aliens about six weeks ago, and there was no return in sight.

Sure enough, both teams zipped 75 yards for touchdowns on their opening drives. The Gators stopped LSU on fourth downs the next two drives. But you had a feeling Florida was like the little Dutch boy sticking his finger in the dike. Eventually, the water would start pouring in.

A big wave came when Daniels broke free for an 85-yard TD run, but the Gators responded with another 75-yard drive and trailed only 17-14 at halftime.

The Tigers rolled 81 yards for a TD to open the second half. The Gators came right back with a score, then they recovered an LSU fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

UF scored five plays later to take a 28-24 lead. Fans at Tiger Stadium were getting a little antsy, but Daniels quickly restored their faith with a 51-yard TD run.

Switching from baseball to a tennis analogy, the Gators couldn’t hold serve. LSU did to take a 38-28 lead going into the fourth quarter. Florida responded with one more TD, but it simply could not keep pace with Daniels and the Tigers.

Back to Jeter. The Gators showed plenty of attitude and energy against LSU. But the only thing complete about the game was the complete collapse of the defense.

Now it’s on to 8-2 Missouri, which bombed Tennessee 36-7 on Saturday. About the best thing you can say about that is Jayden Daniels won’t be anywhere near the stadium.

The Gators have two at-bats left. They’ll need all the help they can get.

