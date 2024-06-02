LSU football's 'Neck' song to reportedly be included in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

EA Sports' new College Football 25 video game is set on bringing the sport's top traditions to life, with something unique about all 134 programs.

According to multiple reports, that pageantry will include an infamous LSU football chant, albeit the instrumental version.

LSU's "Neck" anthem will be included in the game, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini and Extra Points' Matt Brown, who were both invited to play the game early alongside other reporters and content creators.

The chant has become one of college football's most iconic sounds, as opposing teams and fans alike can expect the not-safe-for-work saying each time they enter Death Valley. The video game will obviously refrain from the vulgar language, however.

Vannini also reported the studio recorded 41 real game crowds for the game over the past two years, noting he saw the sheet music for "Neck." Brown also confirmed that sentiment.

EA Sports released official gameplay for the first time on Friday, showcasing a plethora of new animations and features for the title that's set to come out on July 19.

EA Sports' College Football 25 gameplay reveal

Here's a look at the gameplay reveal for College Football 25, which was released by EA Sports on Friday:

One step closer to making game day every day#CFB25 Coming July 19

Pre-Order Now 🔗: https://t.co/h079QzWxaP pic.twitter.com/t2t5r6olzA — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 31, 2024

When does EA Sports' College Football 25 release?

EA Sports' new NCAA football video game is set to release on July 19, however, those that buy the deluxe or MVP versions of the game will receive early access starting July 16.

