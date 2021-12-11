What LSU football's Kayshon Boutte said about new coach Brian Kelly at LHSAA state title game

NEW ORLEANS - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte shared his thoughts on new football coach Brian Kelly with The Advertiser, saying that he needs to get to know the former Notre Dame coach better before making up his mind.

Boutte was on the sideline at Friday night's Class 4A state championship game between Westgate and Warren Easton at the Caesars Superdome.

"I don't really know him," Boutte said. "I know he's a pretty good coach. I know he wins a lot of games."

Boutte played at Westgate, where he was a five-star prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation in 2020 — according to 247Sports Composite.

As a freshman, Boutte had 735 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This year, as a sophomore, he caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

Boutte suffered a leg injury in LSU's loss to Kentucky and missed the remainder of the season only playing in six games. Friday was the first time Westgate football had reached the state championship game.

"It feels good knowing that I set a foundation for them," Boutte said. "A lot of people said they wouldn't be here, but I didn't lose faith in them."

Saints Hall of Famer Tyrone Hughes was also at the Class 4A state title game.

Hughes is a New Orleans native who attended St. Augustine High School. After playing at Nebraska, he played four seasons with the Saints — recording five touchdowns as a prolific kick and punt returner. The six-year pro also was also a cornerback, grabbing four interceptions and scoring two touchdowns on fumble recoveries.

He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2015. Following his time with the Saints, he spent a season with the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: What Kayshon Boutte said about new coach Brian Kelly