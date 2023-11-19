LSU football's Jayden Daniels: 'I'm chasing to be great'. He's also chasing the Heisman.

BATON ROUGE — His head slightly drooped, Jayden Daniels flashed a confident smile while looking up to the questioner in the postgame room.

As assuredly as the LSU football senior quarterback has played all of this season, he succinctly disclosed the mindset that's gotten him to the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation.

"I'm chasing to be great," Daniels said.

In the annals of LSU football history, former quarterback Joe Burrow has become the face of "greatness" in and around the program, especially in recent memory.

All Daniels did in LSU's 56-14 romp of Georgia State inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night was put his name beside Burrow's for the SEC record of touchdowns responsible for in a single game with eight — six passing and two rushing.

Brian Kelly has said a several occasions that he believes Daniels to be the best player in college football in 2023. He also gave his quarterback the nod of the best player he's ever coached and that list contains a Heisman candidate at linebacker, Mant'i Teo, among several others.

"I think right now, the way he's playing, the decisiveness and the way he's taking over games, he's best player," Kelly said. "I say that because the numbers are reaching levels that are — he tied Joe Burrow's record tonight which people were saying eight touchdowns wouldn't ever be touched.

"He tied that. I would think that's the level of play that would make people say he's the best player."

The past two games, both wins over Florida and Georgia State in which the Tigers put up 108 combined points, the LSU offense has finished 13 of its 14 possessions with touchdowns.

Kelly kept Daniels in the game against Georgia State until his final TD pass, a 40-yard rainbow throw to Malik Nabers with 8:59 left, a decision the QB said was calculated.

"I mean, everybody know what's at stake. We've just kept flowing. Eight touchdowns, so that's something we take highly as an offense," Daniels said. "Once I tied (Burrow's) record, I was trying to go back in but I got shut down."

Daniels' decisiveness has been the biggest improvement Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock have seen since last season. That has led to 3,577 yards passing, 1,014 yards rushing and 46 total TDs this season.

"I think you guys are starting to see how assertive and decisive he is. When you're 25-for-30 throwing the football, the decision-making has to be that way," Kelly said. "I think he's the best player in college football. His efficiency, the way he takes over the game.

"On the other side, how do you defend him? They tried blitzing him, that didn't work. They dropped eight, that didn't work. We've seen virtually everything this year and it just hasn't worked."

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

