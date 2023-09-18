How LSU football's depth at linebacker, defensive line is paying off for Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE — LSU football entered this offseason on a mission to improve its depth in the front seven of its defense.

The Tigers' defense wore down as the 2022 season went along, especially along their defensive line. LSU allowed XX rushing yards to a 5-win Texas A&M team in the last game of the regular season before getting squashed by No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game a week later.

It prompted LSU and coach Brian Kelly to be more aggressive in adding defensive linemen and linebackers in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail this past offseason, as the Tigers added nine new players along both fronts.

No. 13 LSU's improved depth is already starting to pay off for Kelly three games into the new season, as the Tigers prepare to face Arkansas in their SEC home opener on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

"Coach (defensive coordinator Matt House) and I were takling about this... we have more than 11 (quality starters on defense)," Kelly said during his weekly press conference Monday. "And we need to play them more."

LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) held Mississippi State to 201 yards on offense in its SEC opener on Saturday, a leading factor in the Tigers' 41-14 win over the Bulldogs in Starkville. LSU allowed seven yards of offense in Mississippi State's opening five drives and prevented the Bulldogs from rushing for more than 100 yards for the first time this season.

The Tigers accomplished this despite not having Oregon State transfer and starter Omar Speights in the lineup. But thanks to their depth at linebacker, freshman Whit Weeks was able to fill into Speights' void and lead the team with eight total tackles.

"(Weeks) has elite speed at the position. He can cover the field. He can run mistakes down. And when you can run mistakes down, that gives you a real advantage when it comes to playing the position," Kelly said.

Weeks combined with Greg Penn III to give LSU a stable presence at linebacker, allowing Harold Perkins to roam the field freely and make plays on the edge. Saturday was Perkins' best game of the season, as the superstar linebacker recorded his first sack of the year.

"Early on (this season) he was playing inside, he was thinking a lot, he was slowing down," Kelly said. "I think he's coming back to finding what that balance is (mentally and emotionally)."

LSU's defensive line was also missing a starter. Texas transfer and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo twisted his ankle during Thursday's practice and was unavailable to play on defense against the Bulldogs.

That meant Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson had to play more snaps and that five-star freshman Da'Shawn Womack had to play more.

Neither edge rusher recorded a sack, but Mekhi Wingo and Sai'vion Jones did. Both starters, along with starter Maason Smith, looked fresh while the Tigers rotated in Arizona transfer Paris Shand, West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson, Florida transfer Jalen Lee and Jacobian Guillory to help shut down the Bulldog's dangerous run game and continuously pressure Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers.

LSU's defense came at Mississippi State in waves on Saturday, something it couldn't do a season ago after Maason Smith's season-ending injury.

But now, LSU's depth up front is its calling card.

"It's not realistic for a guy to go 100% 80 plays striaght," Mekhi Wingo said. "So having a guy come in who is just as good as you, that you trust can get the job done, you know, it's going to be great for us."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Brian Kelly talks linebacker, defensive line depth