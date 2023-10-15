LSU football's defense takes a step forward in dominant win over Auburn

BATON ROUGE – Any conversation surrounding LSU football over the past few weeks had to involve its struggling defense.

Nobody can ignore the 55 points and 706 yards it allowed to Ole Miss, the 22 points they surrendered in the first three possessions to Missouri and the countless missed tackles they had through it all.

No. 20 LSU (5-2, 4-1 SEC) had to start changing that narrative as it came back home Saturday to face Auburn (3-3, 0-3), a team that hadn't thrown for more than 100 yards since its win over Arkansas in October 2022.

One game doesn't change a history of errors, but Saturday was a step in the right direction for LSU's defense as it dominated Auburn 48-18 for its second straight win.

LSU's defense held Auburn to just 287 total yards and 154 yards through the air. Harold Perkins Jr. got back to making more plays — he had a sack and two tackles for loss — and Zy Alexander had his best game at LSU, recording nine total tackles and two pass breakups.

LSU gets its running backs going

LSU's rushing attack got off to a hot start, generating 132 yards by halftime against one of the best defenses in the SEC.

Logan Diggs, John Emery Jr. and Kaleb Jackson all saw action out of the backfield for LSU and were key contributors to its successful first-half offense. Diggs rushed for 68 yards on nine carries; Emery had a 49-yard reception and scored the second touchdown of the game; and Jackson caught two passes and bulldozed another defender in the open field.

Emery Jones Jr. suffers an injury and Lance Heard steps in

LSU right tackle Emery Jones Jr. exited the game in the first quarter with a left ankle injury and was ruled out for the rest of the contest in the second quarter.

His injury forced freshman and former five-star recruit Lance Heard to step into his place. Heard, who hasn't played since Week 3, did an admirable job using his size and strength to his advantage in pass protection.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

