LSU football's defense played well vs. Auburn. But has it improved enough to beat Alabama?

BATON ROUGE – Facing a second-and-6 at its own 42-yard line, Auburn decided to throw the ball into single coverage.

Opponents that have done just that against LSU football over the past few weeks have been rewarded. It has allowed more than 380 yards passing the past two weeks, as its secondary became synonymous with poor tackling and an inability to make plays on the ball.

But not this time.

This time Zy Alexander, LSU's man in coverage, stuck with Auburn wideout Rivaldo Fairweather as he ran a go-route upfield, batting away quarterback Payton Thorne's throw for his first of two pass breakups on the night.

"This week, coach (Brian) Kelly was on me all week about being physical and know when the ball is up (there) just go up and get it," Alexander said.

The play was a sign of good things to come for No. 20 LSU (5-2, 4-1 SEC) and its defense, as the hosts cruised to a 48-18 victory over Auburn (3-3, 0-3) in Death Valley on Saturday night.

"We felt like this offense is one that needed some help," Kelly said. "And I don't mean it within its own ranks, I meant the defense needed to play better."

LSU held Auburn to 293 total yards and 154 through the air. It forced the visitors into punting on six of its opening eight drives and held Auburn to just three third-down conversions.

And explosive plays, which became a massive issue in recent weeks, were held to a minimum. Auburn only had three completions that went for 15 yards or more.

"(Defensive coordinator Matt) House does a good job of putting us in good situations," Alexander said.

This sort of improvement was necessary for LSU to reach any of its goals this season. The Tigers already have two losses, but a trip to the College Football Playoff, although unlikely, isn't impossible.

If LSU wins out, it can grab marquee wins over Alabama on the road and No. 1 Georgia if it makes the SEC Championship Game. Even with two losses, wins over the top team in the nation, Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa and even Texas A&M would give LSU a resume that would be too good for the committee to ignore.

But before considering any of that, LSU fans must ask another question. Is this defense good enough to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa?

Most years, the answer would be a resounding no. But this season, not so much. Alabama's offense has been inconsistent, to say the least, sputtering during the second half of its win on Saturday against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide have only scored more than 30 points against an FBS opponent once this season.

Next week, LSU faces Army. But assuming it wins, LSU will be 6-2 heading into its off week before the Alabama game.

Saturday was another necessary step in the right direction for LSU's defense if it has any chance of taking down Alabama. Is it enough to escape Tuscaloosa with a win? We'll see on Nov. 4.

"The season's not over. We still have a long season ahead of us," Alexander said.

