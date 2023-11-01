How LSU football's Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels can make history vs. Nick Saban-led Alabama

With 292 wins and seven national championships, Nick Saban is one of the greatest and most accomplished coaches in the history of college football.

Beating the Alabama and former LSU coach even once is a tremendous feat, considering the Crimson Tide has lost just 11 times over the past eight-plus seasons. But if a coach is able to beat him again? They end up in an even more exclusive club.

Entering No. 13 LSU’s game Saturday at No. 8 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Tigers coach Brian Kelly finds himself in a position in which few of his colleagues have ever been. After LSU’s thrilling 32-31 overtime victory against the Crimson Tide last season at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Kelly has a chance not only to defeat Saban twice, but to beat him in back-to-back seasons.

It's a rare achievement. Since Saban’s first season with Alabama in 2007, only two coaches have toppled the Crimson Tide in consecutive seasons: Les Miles in 2010-11 and Hugh Freeze in 2014-15. Tennessee's Josh Heupel had the opportunity to join that exclusive club earlier this year, but watched as his Vols team was outscored 27-0 in the second half to fall 34-20 and miss out for at least another two seasons.

Before Kelly tries to make that duo a trio, let’s take a look at how Miles and Freeze pulled it off:

Coaches to beat Nick Saban's Alabama in consecutive seasons

LSU coach Les Miles (2010-11)

An obviously familiar name for LSU fans, Miles had the Tigers positioned as Alabama’s primary SEC West rival for many of the nine full seasons that he and Saban both coached in the division.

In 2010, the teams entered the matchup with identical 7-1 records, with Alabama ranked No. 5 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and LSU No. 11. The Crimson Tide, the reigning national champions, had suffered a loss one month earlier against South Carolina, but were still firmly in the race for one of two spots in the BCS national championship game.

In Death Valley, those dreams were killed: Trailing 14-13 with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and staring at a fourth-and-1 from the Alabama 26-yard line, Miles opted to go for it rather than settle for a field goal attempt. DeAngelo Peterson rewarded that decision, taking a reverse 23 yards to set up a Stevan Ridley 1-yard touchdown run three plays later. It gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 24-21 win.

The play is perhaps most notable, though, for what Miles was doing on the sideline in the lead-up to the snap. The LSU coach, already known at that point as a quirky risk-taker, bent down, plucked several blades of grass from the field and ate them.

"I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," he said after the game. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best."

More drama awaited the following year.

In one of more than a dozen contests to be billed as the “Game of the Century,” No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa in a game remembered for its aesthetically unpleasing final score of 9-6, with both teams combining for 534 total yards.

The matchup was just as much about excellent defense as it was futile offense. Between the LSU and Alabama rosters that season, 35 defensive players went on to make the NFL.

The Crimson Tide led 6-3 entering the fourth quarter, but a 30-yard Drew Alleman field goal tied up the score for LSU with 14:13 remaining. After Alabama’s Cade Foster missed a 52-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime; the Tigers capitalized, driving inside the 10 and getting a 25-yard field goal from Alleman to seal the victory.

The Crimson Tide missed four field goals, each of which was from more than 40 yards and one of which was blocked, plus had an AJ McCarron pass intercepted at the LSU 1-yard line that squandered another scoring opportunity.

As much of a nail-biter as it was, the result of the game ultimately mattered little. At the end of the regular season, LSU and Alabama were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the BCS standings. The rematch in the title game lacked any of the drama of the first meeting, with the Crimson Tide notching a 21-0 win after holding the Tigers to 92 total yards and preventing them from crossing the 50-yard line until only eight minutes remained.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze (2014-15)

It was a different SEC West program that gave Saban fits in the mid-2010s.

Heading into a 2014 game at No. 11 Ole Miss (one that’s still perhaps best remembered for Katy Perry’s “College GameDay” guest-picker appearance), Alabama was No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and looked to be on its way to a 5-0 record with a 17-10 lead and six minutes remaining in the contest.

The Rebels had other ideas: Quarterback Bo Wallace threw two touchdowns in the final 5:26 of regulation, the second of which came with 2:54 left. The score was set up by an Alabama fumble on the kickoff that followed Ole Miss’ first score, with the Rebels taking over at the Crimson Tide 31. A Senquez Golson interception of Blake Sims in the end zone with 37 seconds remaining sealed the 23-17 win for the Rebels, who snapped a 10-game losing streak to Alabama.

The following year, Ole Miss had another surprise in store for Alabama in a matchup of top-15 teams, this time in Tuscaloosa. Even without the presence of a pop star, the 2015 matchup was even wilder.

The No. 11 Rebels took control of the game in the third quarter, extending its lead from seven to 20 points. After a 24-yard Laquon Treadwell touchdown catch from Chad Kelly with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, they were up 43-24 on the Crimson Tide.

Alabama fought back, scoring two touchdowns in a span of just 2:03 after recovering an onside kick following its first trip to the end zone. But with the ball and a chance to take the lead in the final three minutes, Jake Coker threw an interception to Tony Bridges at the Ole Miss 32. The Crimson Tide had one more chance, with the ball at its own 31 and 25 seconds remaining, but four straight Coker incompletions sealed the 43-37 win for the Rebels.

The loss dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, though it would be its only setback that season. Alabama won each of its next 12 games, capped off by a 45-40 victory against Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game.

How Jayden Daniels can make history vs. Nick Saban, Alabama

It turns out there’s something just as uncommon as a coach beating Saban in back-to-back years — an opposing quarterback doing the same.

Like his coach, though, Jayden Daniels could rewrite the record book Saturday against the Crimson Tide. Daniels was the starting quarterback for last season’s victory, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 95 yards and another score.

If LSU defeats Alabama (and Daniels puts up something close to a typical performance), he’ll be the first quarterback ever to beat a Saban-coached Crimson Tide team in consecutive starts. LSU's Jordan Jefferson and Jarrett Lee teamed up to knock off Saban's team in 2010-11, but Jefferson got the start in 2010, and Lee in 2011.

Florida’s Rex Grossman was the last quarterback to beat Saban in consecutive seasons, when he guided the Gators to victories in back-to-back seasons in 2000 and 2001. He threw for 740 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in those games.

Before him, Drew Brees of Purdue was the last QB to accomplish the feat: He combined to throw for 705 yards and seven touchdowns to four interceptions in 1998 and 1999.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU's Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels have chance at history vs. Nick Saban