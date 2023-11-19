LSU football to be without starting RB Logan Diggs vs. Georgia State

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will be without starting running back Logan Diggs against Georgia State Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Thursday that Diggs was going to be out with an injury.

Senior LSU tailback Josh Williams will get the nod in his place. Williams has 210 yards rushing on 34 carries with four touchdowns this season.

At cornerback, Ashton Stamps will start at cornerback where freshman Javien Toviano was slated to play.

Toviano will slide over and play some safety against the Panthers.

LSU VS. GEORGIA STATE LSU vs. Georgia State score, updates, highlights: Tigers take on the Panthers in Death Valley

HOW TO WATCH LSU-GEORGIA STATE What channel is LSU vs. Georgia State on today? Time, TV, streaming info

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football to be without starting RB Logan Diggs vs. Georgia State