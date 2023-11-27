LSU football: Who's In? Who's Out? Tracking the Tigers in the transfer portal entering 2024 season

BATON ROUGE — LSU football has concluded its second regular season under coach Brian Kelly with another 9-3 campaign.

The Tigers had an uneven season, falling to Florida State, Alabama and Ole Miss away from Tiger Stadium. But they also sported a win over Missouri on the road and finished the year with an undefeated home record.

LSU was not able to replicate the highs of 2022 by winning the SEC West and reaching the SEC Championship Game. So how will the Tigers reload their roster through the transfer portal heading into Year 3 of Kelly's regime?

Here's who's in and who's out for LSU in the transfer portal heading into the 2024 season.

Who's In?

N/A

Who's Out?

Armoni Goodwin, RB: Goodwin did not play for LSU this season after battling a preseason injury. He fought through multiple injuries during his three year career in Baton Rouge, finishing it with 332 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries.

