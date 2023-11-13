LSU football vs. Texas A&M: Game time, TV channel announced post Jimbo Fisher firing

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will face Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Tiger Stadium at 11 a.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

The No. 15 Tigers are coming off an electric 52-35 win over Florida on Saturday and will face Georgia State in Tiger Stadium this weekend (7 p.m., ESPN2).

LSU (7-3, 5-2 SEC) trailed 28-24 in the third quarter to the Gator but went on a 28-7 run to pull away with the victory.

Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3) fired its coach, Jimbo Fisher, on Sunday following the Aggies' 51-10 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. Interim coach Elijah Robinson's first game will be against Abilene Christian on Saturday before the Aggies travel to Baton Rouge the following weekend to face LSU.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football game time vs. Texas A&M: TV channel, Jimbo Fisher fired