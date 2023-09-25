LSU football vs. Missouri: Game time, TV channel announced

BATON ROUGE — No. 12 LSU football will face No. 22 Missouri in Columbia on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday.

LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a tight win at home on Saturday against Arkansas, 34-31, and will travel to Oxford to take on No. 20 Ole Miss this weekend.

Missouri (4-0, 0-0) beat Memphis in St. Louis after upsetting Kansas State at home the week prior. Missouri travels to Vanderbilt this upcoming weekend.

Damian Ramos' go-ahead field goal with five seconds remaining proved to be the game-winning score in LSU's tight win over the Razorbacks. The Tigers needed scores on their final six possessions to pull out the victory at home.

LSU's upcoming matchup against Missouri will be the fourth time the two sides have squared off. LSU lost the most recent showdown in 2020, 45-41.

