LSU football vs. Mississippi State: Score prediction, scouting report on SEC opener

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to start its first winning streak of the season when it opens SEC play against Mississippi State on the road Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The Tigers (1-1) took down Mississippi State (2-0) at home last season, 31-16, giving Brian Kelly his first SEC win as LSU coach. So can new coach Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs exact their revenge on LSU in the rematch this Saturday in Starkville?

Here's a scouting report and score prediction for Saturday's matchup.

LSU's offensive line will need to stay organized

Mississippi State's defense under coach Zach Arnett tends to deploy its linebackers as pass rushers and send them creatively after opposing quarterbacks. Arnett is a disciple of former San Diego State coach and current Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long, the godfather of the 3-3-5 defense (three linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs).

Arnett's defensive style will mean that LSU's offensive line will have to communicate well and stay disciplined on Saturday. LSU's line had to do that last season when Mississippi State blitzed Jayden Daniels on 56% of his dropbacks with Arnett as its defensive coordinator, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I feel like we're going to do a great job of picking that movement up just because we've been working on that since last year," Emery Jones said. "... I feel like people in the SEC knew that last year so they started to do it more and more. We got better and better as the season went on last year."

Getting pressure on Will Rogers will be critical

The key to success on defense for LSU on Saturday won't just be stopping the run.

Slowing down the Bulldogs' running game after struggling against it the last two weeks will be important. Mississippi State has gone away from the Air Raid and now plays a run-heavy, pro-style offense, as it has averaged 6.3 yards per rush attempt on 74 carries already this season.

But LSU's success last season against quarterback Will Rogers came when its pass rush pressured the veteran and forced him to do things he wasn't comfortable or capable of doing.

Rogers had 20 passing yards on 12 dropbacks when he was pressured by LSU's defense in last year's game, according to PFF. He was sacked four times and completed 57.1% of his passes on the night.

Player to watch: Lideatrick Griffin

Lideatrick Griffin, who came into this season as one of the most dangerous kick and punt return specialists in the SEC, has found a larger role in Mississippi State's offense under coordinator Kevin Barbay this season.

The wideout already has nine catches for 116 yards, leading the team in both categories. He also scored two touchdowns against Arizona while still serving as the Bulldogs' lead kick returner.

Score prediction: LSU 31, Mississippi State 14

LSU dominates both lines of scrimmage thanks to its athletic advantages and squeezes the life out of Mississippi State's attack with a run-oriented defensive approach.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football score prediction vs. Mississippi State