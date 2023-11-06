LSU football vs. Georgia State: Game time, TV channel announced

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will host Georgia State in Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2 on Saturday, Nov. 11, the SEC announced on Monday.

No. 19 LSU (6-3) is coming off a crushing defeat to Alabama on the road this past Saturday, 42-28. The Tigers had a 28-21 lead in the third quarter but surrendered 21 unanswered points to lose the game.

The Tigers host Florida in Tiger Stadium this Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Georgia State (6-3) was manhandled by James Madison last Saturday, 42-14, for its second consecutive loss. The Panthers also lost to Georgia Southern the week before, 44-27.

Georgia State host Appalachian State on Saturday before heading to Baton Rouge.

