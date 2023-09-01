LSU football vs. Florida State score prediction, scouting report from showdown in Orlando

BATON ROUGE — LSU football finally starts its 2023 campaign against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

The No. 8 Tigers enter this weekend's matchup looking for revenge after last year's embarrassing defeat to the Seminoles in New Orleans, 24-23.

Here's a scouting report for Sunday's rematch at Camping World Stadium.

Harold Perkins will be critical to LSU football's success on defense

Harold Perkins did not play a snap on defense the last time LSU faced Florida State. He had yet to break into the Tigers' linebacker rotation, only playing on special teams against the Seminoles.

Florida State had trouble containing BJ Ojulari and the Tigers' pass rush in last year's matchup. But quarterback Jordan Travis escaped those pressures and still made plays downfield, as he was pressured 15 times but posted a 105.6 NFL passer rating against LSU, according to Pro Football Focus.

But that won't be as easy this time with Perkins on the field. Just ask Malik Hornsby.

Could Perkins wreak havoc against Travis the same way he demolished Hornsby last season? LSU better hope so with Maason Smith suspended for Sunday's game and the Tigers being at a matchup disadvantage in the secondary against Florida State's talented receiving corps.

"He's going to move around, you won't see him just lining up in the middle of our defense," Kelly said Monday. "... And you're going to have to find him and you're going to have to account for him."

LSU football, Jayden Daniels will have to be aggressive

Safety Jammie Robinson was Florida State's most valuable defensive player a year ago, as he had a career-high 65 total tackles and broke up 11 passes for the Seminoles last season.

However, Robinson is now gone.

The Seminoles brought in Virginia transfer Fentrell Cypress II this offseason to help cope with his loss, but without Robinson, quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Tigers' offense will still need to test Florida State's back end to see how it handles his absence.

A productive offseason from Daniels gives Kelly hope that the Tigers can push the ball downfield better than they did a year ago.

"I think with Jayden, what we've tried to do in that developmental process is (for example to have him) think (during) seven-on-seven drills (that) every throw is a fourth down," Kelly said. "... And I think last year, every throw was first and 10. So it was check downs. It was, look for maybe the easiest completion out there.

"(No), throw it back shoulder on the tight end, even if he's covered. Push the ball down vertically. Let's go make a play down the field. And I think that development in his own mindset, the way he attacks things, is probably where we've seen that growth (this summer)."

Player to watch: Johnny Wilson

Florida State wideout Johnny Wilson had a breakout year for the Seminoles in his first season in Tallahassee.

The Arizona State transfer had 897 receiving yards, more than triple the yards he accumulated in two years in Tempe. And at 6-foot-7, Kelly knows that Wilson's size could be a handful for LSU's secondary.

"We've got to be on body, we've got to be able to disrupt him off the line of scrimmage so the timing is a little bit off in terms of some of those throws," Kelly said. "If he gets clean releases down the field, then they're easy throws to him."

Score prediction: LSU 34, Florida State 31

LSU gets pushed around defensively without Smith manning the middle. But, led by Daniels' dual-threat capabilities, the Tigers' offense does just enough to stave off the Seminoles.

