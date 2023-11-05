LSU football vs. Florida: Game time, TV channel announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU football squares off against Florida in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network on Saturday, the SEC announced on Sunday.

The No. 14 Tigers lost to No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, 42-28. LSU held a 28-21 lead in the third quarter but allowed 21 unanswered points to lose the game.

Florida got upset by Arkansas at home on Saturday, 39-36 in overtime.

LSU's matchup against Florida will be its first of three consecutive home games to finish the season.

Last week, LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC) had its idle week following back-to-back home games against Auburn and Army, respectively.

Florida (5-4, 3-3) lost to No. 1 Georgia in the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" last weekend, 41-22.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football game time vs. Florida: TV channel