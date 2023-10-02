LSU football vs. Auburn: Game time, TV channel announced

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will face off against Auburn on Oct. 14 in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday.

No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) lost a high-scoring thriller 55-49 last weekend to No. 15 Ole Miss in Oxford. LSU held a 49-40 lead with less than six minutes, but allowed 15 unanswered points to lose the game.

LSU travels to No. 22 Missouri (5-0, 1-0) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

Auburn fell to No. 1 Georgia at home this past Saturday, 27-20. Auburn has this week off before facing LSU in Week 7.

LSU has faced Auburn in every season since 1992 and holds a 32-24-1 all-time record against Auburn.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football game time vs. Auburn: TV channel