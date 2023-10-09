LSU football vs. Army: Game time, TV channel announced

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will face Army for the second time ever at 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 21 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

No. 20 LSU (4-2) faces off against Auburn at home this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) before hosting the Black Knights next weekend. The Tigers got back in the win column last Saturday in a 49-39 win over Missouri on the road.

Army (2-3) hosts Troy on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) before traveling to Baton Rouge. The Black Knights fell to Boston College at home last Saturday, 27-24.

Army has won the lone matchup between the two sides, taking down LSU 20-0 in West Point, New York in 1931.

