LSU football vs. Arkansas start time, TV announced for Week 4 matchup

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will face Arkansas in its SEC home opener at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 23, the SEC announced on Monday.

No. 14 LSU (1-1) is coming off a dominant victory against Grambling State in Week 2, 72-10. The Tigers will hit the road to face Mississippi State in Week 3 before heading back home to host the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (2-0) slammed Western Carolina in its season opener, 56-13, before defeating Kent State at home this past week, 28-3. The Razorbacks host BYU on Saturday before opening conference play against LSU.

The last time these two teams faced each other a year ago, LSU won an ugly contest in Fayetteville, 13-10. Harold Perkins' forced fumble with 1:19 left to play sealed the win for the Tigers.

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, TBA

Oct. 7

at Missouri, TBA

Oct. 14

Auburn, TBA

Oct. 21

Army, TBA

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Arkansas football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Sept. 2

vs. Western Carolina, 12 p.m.

Sept. 9

vs. Kent State, 3 p.m.

Sept. 16

vs. BYU, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23

at LSU, 6 p.m. CT

Sept. 30

vs. Texas A&M (Arlington), TBA

Oct. 7

at Ole Miss, TBA

Oct. 14

at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 21

vs. Mississippi State, TBA

Oct. 28

BYE

Nov. 4

at Florida, TBA

Nov. 11

vs. Auburn, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. FIU, TBA

Nov. 24

vs. Missouri, TBA

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

