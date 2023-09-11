LSU football vs. Arkansas start time, TV announced for Week 4 matchup
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will face Arkansas in its SEC home opener at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 23, the SEC announced on Monday.
No. 14 LSU (1-1) is coming off a dominant victory against Grambling State in Week 2, 72-10. The Tigers will hit the road to face Mississippi State in Week 3 before heading back home to host the Razorbacks.
Arkansas (2-0) slammed Western Carolina in its season opener, 56-13, before defeating Kent State at home this past week, 28-3. The Razorbacks host BYU on Saturday before opening conference play against LSU.
The last time these two teams faced each other a year ago, LSU won an ugly contest in Fayetteville, 13-10. Harold Perkins' forced fumble with 1:19 left to play sealed the win for the Tigers.
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 6:30 p.m. CT
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 7
at Missouri, TBA
Oct. 14
Auburn, TBA
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Arkansas football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sept. 2
vs. Western Carolina, 12 p.m.
Sept. 9
vs. Kent State, 3 p.m.
Sept. 16
vs. BYU, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23
at LSU, 6 p.m. CT
Sept. 30
vs. Texas A&M (Arlington), TBA
Oct. 7
at Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 14
at Alabama, TBA
Oct. 21
vs. Mississippi State, TBA
Oct. 28
BYE
Nov. 4
at Florida, TBA
Nov. 11
vs. Auburn, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. FIU, TBA
Nov. 24
vs. Missouri, TBA
