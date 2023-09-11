LSU football vs. Arkansas start time, TV announced for Week 4 matchup

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will face Arkansas in its SEC home opener at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 23, the SEC announced on Monday.

No. 14 LSU (1-1) is coming off a dominant victory against Grambling State in Week 2, 72-10. The Tigers will hit the road to face Mississippi State in Week 3 before heading back home to host the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (2-0) slammed Western Carolina in its season opener, 56-13, before defeating Kent State at home this past week, 28-3. The Razorbacks host BYU on Saturday before opening conference play against LSU.

The last time these two teams faced each other a year ago, LSU won an ugly contest in Fayetteville, 13-10. Harold Perkins' forced fumble with 1:19 left to play sealed the win for the Tigers.

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT Sep. 9 Grambling State, 6:30 p.m. CT Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT Sep. 23 Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 7 at Missouri, TBA Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Arkansas football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sept. 2 vs. Western Carolina, 12 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Kent State, 3 p.m. Sept. 16 vs. BYU, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at LSU, 6 p.m. CT Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington), TBA Oct. 7 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 14 at Alabama, TBA Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State, TBA Oct. 28 BYE Nov. 4 at Florida, TBA Nov. 11 vs. Auburn, TBA Nov. 18 vs. FIU, TBA Nov. 24 vs. Missouri, TBA

