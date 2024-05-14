LSU football-USC has kickoff time, TV info set for season opener in Las Vegas

LSU football's 2024 season opener has a kickoff time set.

The Tigers open next season against the USC Trojans at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 inside Allegiant Stadium as part of the Vegas Kickoff Classic, ESPN PR announced Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

It's the first game for the Tigers that has a set start time for the upcoming year.

LSU and USC are the only college football game happening on Sept. 1 and it'll have a national, primetime audience tuned in to the matchup of two of the biggest brands in collegiate athletics from Sin City.

Brian Kelly is entering his third season as LSU's coach looking to get back into the race for the SEC Championship Game. But he and his staff will have to do it without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season and was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

Last season, USC had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in quarterback Caleb Williams, but had some struggles — finishing 8-5 with a win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. So Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will be breaking in a new signal caller, as well.

The Trojans are also joining the Big Ten next season.

LSU football 2024 schedule

Sept. 1 USC (Las Vegas) 6:30 p.m. CT Sept. 7 Nicholls TBA Sept. 14 @ South Carolina TBA Sept. 21 UCLA TBA Sept. 28 South Alabama TBA Oct. 12 Ole Miss TBA Oct. 19 @ Arkansas TBA Oct. 26 @ Texas A&M TBA Nov. 9 Alabama TBA Nov. 16 @ Florida TBA Nov. 23 Vanderbilt TBA Nov. 30 Oklahoma TBA

