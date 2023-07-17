LSU football updates at SEC Media Days 2023: Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels live from Nashville

The 2023 football season is here.

LSU football will begin its second season under coach Brian Kelly in Nashville, as the Tigers will feature prominently on the first day of SEC Media Days on Monday.

Kelly, along with quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams, will speak with the media on the upcoming season before preseason practices for the Tigers begin on August.

LSU will begin its 2023 regular season schedule on Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando (6:30 p.m., ABC). The Tigers will then face Grambling State at Tiger Stadium for the home opener before facing Mississippi State in Starkville in Week 3.

The Tigers posted a 10-4 record in Kelly's first season, unexpectedly winning the SEC West and defeating Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

How to watch Brian Kelly, LSU football at 2023 SEC Media Days

LSU football is expected to hit the stage first Monday in Nashville right after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

The schedule released by the SEC has LSU in the 11:30-1:45 p.m. block.

Brian Kelly, LSU football at 2023 SEC Media Days: Live updates

