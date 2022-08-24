LSU football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

When people think about the LSU football program, the historic 2019 team likely comes to mind. That national championship-winning squad was strong all-around, but it was especially notable for the offense and the litany of talent it produced.

But for most of this team’s history, that has not been the case. The Tigers earned a reputation over many years for their physical style of football and the number of future NFL stars they produced on defense.

We continue our look at LSU’s all-time roster, and now we’ll break down the defensive starters and backups.

See the all-time LSU offense here.

Starting DE1: Gabe Northern

Rick Stewart /Allsport

There was certainly some competition here, but Northern gets the edge among the edge rushers. A two-time consensus All-SEC selection during his final two seasons in 1994 and 1995, Northern set a program record with 11 sacks in the former campaign. That mark would stand until broken by another member of the all-time team 22 years later, and Northern’s 21 sacks still rank third all-time at LSU.

Starting DE2: Marcus Spears

Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to his role as an analyst for ESPN, Spears has become one of the most well-known LSU football alumni. However, his playing career was just as notable. He doesn’t have the career numbers that Northern does, but he was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection, as well, and was a key part of the national title-winning defense in 2003. He was a consensus All-American the following season before playing nine seasons in the NFL, and he’s tied for seventh in program history with 19 career sacks.

Backup DE1: Chuck Wiley

Andy Lyons /Allsport

Wiley remains one of the best defensive ends to come through LSU. Though he didn’t have any individual seasons as dominant as the first two players on the list, he was a three-time All-SEC selection and totaled 43 tackles for loss during his time with the Tigers. The Baton Rouge native is tied with Spears in terms of career sacks. He also holds the program record for most sacks in a game with four.

Backup DE2: Arden Key

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

You could certainly make an argument for Key being higher on this list, and if he had managed to stay healthy during his final season in 2017, he may have been. Key is responsible for the best pass-rushing season in LSU history as his 12 sacks in 2016 remain the program record. He only played in eight games the following year, totaling four sacks, but he repeated as a First Team All-SEC selection. He ties Northern’s mark of 21 career sacks.

Starting DT1: Glenn Dorsey

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This one shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Dorsey is one of the most dominant players in school history relative to their position. During LSU’s national title run in 2007, Dorsey won the Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott Trophy in addition to being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. He was also a two-time First-Team All-SEC pick and became the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft, playing nine years in the league.

Starting DT2: Booger McFarland

USA TODAY Sports

Another player who has become better known outside the fanbase for his work in television, McFarland was a four-year starter at defensive tackle for LSU. His senior season was his best, as he earned First Team All-SEC honors and was named an All-American. A top-15 draft pick, he spent nine years in the league, winning two Super Bowls. He became an analyst for the SEC Network and, later, for Monday Night Football. He’s now a pregame host for NFL Primetime on ESPN.

Backup DT1: Chad Lavalais

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Another key piece from LSU’s 2003 national championship team, Lavalais was a three-year full-time starter, but his best campaign came during the championship run his final year. He totaled seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss, earning both national and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was also an All-American and First Team All-SEC selection.

Backup DT2: Ron Estay

Ron Estay…the only Tiger in the CFL HOF. pic.twitter.com/plZt9sZ9Kg — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) April 18, 2022

We’re throwing it back quite a bit with Estay, who played at LSU in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He’s probably the best pre-modern defensive lineman in program history, earning All-American honors in 1971 while also being named ABC’s College Lineman of the Year. He didn’t make it in the NFL but had a lengthy and successful career in the Canadian Football League.

Starting LB1: Devin White

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

I have really tried my best to avoid recency bias with this list, but we’ll make an exception in putting White in the top linebacker spot. He deserves it, after all. He racked up the accolades in college, making the First Team All-SEC list twice. He was also a Second Team All-American in 2017 and a consensus First-Teamer the following year, in which he won the Butkus Award as the top college linebacker. White was the fifth overall pick in 2019 and has had a fantastic start to his NFL career, netting a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro appearance already.

Starting LB2: Bradie James

Scott Halleran /Allsport

A lot more debate went into the spots that follow White, as several Tigers linebackers have strong claims for that No. 2 spot. We’ll go with James, a two-time First Team All-SEC pick and one-time All-American who turned in what still stands as the best tackling season in LSU history in 2002, when he had 154 stops. His 418 career tackles rank second all time, just behind the next player on this list.

Starting LB3: Al Richardson

Richardson hasn’t lined up for the Tigers in 40 years, but his 452 career tackles remain the program record by a large margin, and James is the only player that has even come close in the four decades that have followed. He finished just shy of James’ single-season mark with 150 tackles in 1981, and he also graced All-American and All-SEC lists during his time in Baton Rouge. I can’t stress enough how little separates James from Richardson.

Backup LB1: Warren Capone

The only 2-time 1st team All-American LB in Tiger history…Warren Capone. 1972-73. pic.twitter.com/j4TGLGn1Zz — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) May 24, 2022

It feels a bit disrespectful to not include Capone, who earned two All-American honors in the early 1970s, among the starters. But that’s just a testament to the strength of the all-time linebacker group. He’s a member of the LSU All-Century team and is a 1988 inductee of the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Backup LB2: Mike Anderson

Another old-school pick, Anderson was a consensus All-American during his final season with the Tigers in 1970. He never played in the NFL but became a restauranteur in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He made headlines in recent years when he sued the NCAA and helmet manufacturer Ridell seeking compensation for head injuries he sustained during his playing career.

Backup LB3: Rydell Melancon

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Melancon has an argument to rank higher on the basis of his sack totals alone. Despite playing linebacker, he remains the king of quarterback takedowns in Baton Rouge. His 25 career sacks remains the program record, and his 10 sacks in 1981 is the third-best single-season mark behind Key and Northern.

Starting CB1: Patrick Peterson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve reached the position group everyone has likely been waiting for: the secondary. LSU has earned a reputation as “DBU” in recent years, and that tradition began largely with Peterson, who remains the top cornerback in program history. A Second Team All-SEC and All-American selection in 2009 and First Team selection the following year, Peterson also won the Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik Awards in 2010. The fifth pick in 2011, he has been one of the NFL’s best players over the last decade, making eight Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro lists. He currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting CB2: Tommy Casanova

AP Photo

We’ve got the new covered with Peterson, but LSU’s defensive back tradition didn’t begin in the 2000s. Casanova was making plays in the secondary more than a half-century ago. A three-time All-America selection from 1969-71, Casanova was dubbed the best player in the nation by Sports Illustrated heading into his senior year. He’s a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and is considered one of the best LSU players of all time.

Backup CB1: Corey Webster

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Webster was a superstar during the Nick Saban era, finishing as a First Team All-SEC selection twice while also earning All-America honors on the title team in 2003. His 16 interceptions rank second in program history behind [autotag]Chris Williams[/autotag], and his seven picks in 2002 ties for the third-best single-season mark. He went on to play nine years in the NFL with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls.

Backup CB2: Morris Claiborne

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Claiborne began his career playing alongside Peterson, but he really shined as his successor in 2011. A unanimous All-American that season, he finished with six interceptions and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches for an LSU team that won a conference title. He won the Jim Thorpe Award and was ultimately the sixth pick in the draft. He was last on a roster in 2019, when he won a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Starting S1: Tyrann Mathieu

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Peterson pick, this should come as no surprise. Mathieu’s two-year stint with the Tigers may have been brief, but it was legendary in its own right. Namely his 2011 season, when he was one of the most dominant all-around players the SEC has ever seen. Though Claiborne was named the defensive player of the year by the coaches, Mathieu won the award from the AP while totaling 16 passes defensed and 77 tackles. He has since become one of the NFL’s best safeties and signed with his hometown New Orleans Saints this offseason.

Starting S2: Laron Landry

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

I said earlier that Peterson kickstarted LSU’s DBU tradition in the modern era, but Landry may have some qualms with that statement. An elite recruit coming out of high school, he backed that up at the college level. He was a contributor on the 2003 team as a true freshman but really came into his own after that, earning First Team All-SEC honors his final two seasons in 2005 and 2006. He was also a consensus All-American the latter year. The sixth overall pick in 2007, he played eight years in the NFL.

Backup S1: Grant Delpit

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

As a key piece on defense during LSU’s 2019 run, Delpit was a fan favorite and earned the No. 7 jersey that season. He started most of all three seasons he spent in Baton Rouge, earning consensus All-America honors twice. He was also the Jim Thorpe Award-winner in 2019 as the nation’s top defensive back. A second-round pick in 2020, he enters his third season with the Cleveland Browns this fall, though he missed his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles.

Backup S2: Jamal Adams

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

We’ve essentially tossed the anti-recency bias stance aside for this safety group, but the competition this century is just that steep. So steep, in fact, that Adams barely cracked the list. He doesn’t have the accolades that some other players in this group have, though he was a First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-America selection his final season in 2016. Adams was the sixth pick in 2017, and he signed an extension last year that (at the time) made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and made the second team the following season.

