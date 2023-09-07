LSU football tickets, parking prices likely to increase for 2024 season and beyond

BATON ROUGE — LSU athletics is expected to raise its football tickets and parking prices for the 2024 season and beyond, according to the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting agenda posted on Thursday.

According to the proposal, prorated per game ticket prices, depending on their location, would rise from $7.14 to $17.86. Club level and suite level season tickets would increase by $50 per season ticket and general seating could increase up to $125 per season ticket.

Ticket prices for certain seats would also rise even more if the SEC adds another conference game to the schedule following the 2024 season. Lower bowl and premium area seating would increase by $25 per season ticket if an extra conference game is added.

Student ticket prices, when prorated over the course of the season, would also go up by $2.71 for general admission tickets per game and $3.00 for reserved student tickets.

The proposal also details that parking passes for cars would rise to $388 per season parking pass and Motorhome parking would range from $175-$500 per season parking pass.

The price increases are all pending the board's approval. The LSU Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet on Friday to potentially approve the proposal.

LSU athletics estimates that it will earn an additional $5,124,950 in increased revenue from the ticket price increases.

LSU hosts Grambling State at Tiger Stadium for its home opener on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

