LSU football team relocating to Houston as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana coast

BATON ROUGE, La. — All LSU football operations began a move to Houston on Saturday because of the approach of powerful Hurricane Ida, LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette said.

"We are going to Houston," Bonnette said in a text shortly after 2 p.m. CT Saturday.

The No. 13 Tigers will practice and have meetings and film study at the facilities of the NFL's Houston Texans and stay in Houston until Thursday when they will fly to Southern California for their season opener against UCLA on Saturday (7:30 p.m., FOX).

UCLA hosted Hawaii on Saturday in its season opener.

Ida is expected to hit the central Louisiana coast Sunday night as a Category 4 storm and go through Baton Rouge. Category 5 is the strongest level of a hurricane.

Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers are relocating to Houston for practices and meetings before they fly to California to take on UCLA.

College football kickoff: Illinois beats Nebraska in college football's opener as Cornhuskers' troubles grow

'Today is it': Louisiana, Gulf Coast brace for a hit Sunday from 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow and staff packed the team buses Saturday morning for Houston and the team was scheduled to leave Saturday night, Bonnette said. The Tigers' mock game went on as scheduled Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

LSU is scheduled to practice in Houston three days at locations to be determined before leaving for the UCLA game.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Hurricane Ida leads LSU football team to relocate to Houston