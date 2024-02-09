LSU football Super Bowl streak: Former Tiger will play in NFL title game for 23rd straight year

The past 25 years have been a time of tremendous success for the LSU football program.

During that time, the Tigers have won three national championships after having just two in their history prior to that stretch. Perhaps most impressively, each of those titles has come under a different coach — Nick Saban in 2003, Les Miles in 2007 and Ed Orgeron in 2019.

Along with those titles, LSU has won five SEC championships, produced two Heisman Trophy winners and recorded 13 seasons with at least 10 victories.

REQUIRED READING: Social media reacts to LSU's Brian Kelly releasing rehabilitated bald eagle into the wild

As the Tigers racked up those accomplishments, they sent a flood of players into the NFL, where many of them have done quite well, winning Super Bowls, making Pro Bowls and earning lucrative contracts.

Few things, though, sum up the success of LSU players at the next level quite like their ability to appear in the NFL’s preeminent event:

LSU football Super Bowl streak

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, both teams will be vying for the sport’s ultimate prize with at least one former LSU player on their rosters.

Because of that, an impressive streak continues.

This year’s Super Bowl will be the 23rd in a row in which at least one LSU player is on one of the competing teams. The run began in Super Bowl 36 in 2002, when the New England Patriots upset the St. Louis Rams 20-17 for the first of Tom Brady’s six Super Bowls with the franchise. Former Tigers running back Kevin Faulk was on that Patriots team, rushing two times for 15 yards in the victory.

LSU is tied with Georgia for the longest active streak of any college football program: The Bulldogs have five players between the two Super Bowl participants this year.

LSU’s streak narrowly survived last year’s Super Bowl, which featured just one player, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former Tigers standout, the leading rusher on the program’s 2019 CFP title team, had been activated from injured reserve six days before the Super Bowl, but was inactive for the game. Nonetheless, he was on the Chiefs’ roster as it won its second title in a four-year stretch.

REQUIRED READING: Forget Michigan. Brian Kelly nearly ready to roar with LSU football | Toppmeyer

LSU football players in 2024 Super Bowl

Three LSU players are represented between the Chiefs and 49ers' rosters.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chiefs DE Neil Farrell

49ers RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Edwards-Helaire is the most statistically productive player of the trio, with 223 rushing yards and a touchdown during the regular season, along with 188 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Davis-Price had six carries for 21 yards during the regular season while Farrell has one tackle for loss and a pass defended.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football in Super Bowl: Streak continues 23rd straight NFL season