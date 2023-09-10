LSU football squashes Grambling State, but questions on defense remain

BATON ROUGE – LSU football needed to come into Saturday's home opener against Grambling State with a chip on its shoulder.

LSU (1-1) had been embarrassed in its season-opener to Florida State the week before and needed to get on the right track before playing four consecutive games against SEC competition.

LSU's offense got the message. Its defense, however, did not.

LSU scored touchdowns on each of its first 10 possessions. But its defense allowed a touchdown, a field goal and a 69-yard drive to open the game, creating more questions for coach Brian Kelly to answer about a unit that allowed 45 points the week before.

LSU demolished Grambling, 72-10. And its defense eventually settled down after the rough start. But following the Florida State game, LSU's defense did not respond with the kind of energy Kelly was preaching for earlier in the week to start the game.

Bad night for Denver Harris

After not playing a snap on defense against Florida State, Denver Harris earned the start for LSU against Grambling (0-2).

But the Texas A&M transfer struggled in his first start.

Harris allowed a touchdown catch to JR Waters the first time he was targetted in the first quarter. The score tied the game at seven. He then committed a pass interference penalty in the second quarter.

Harris wasn't the only LSU player who struggled in the first half on defense. LSU's defense allowed 259 yards in the first half and didn't force Grambling to punt the ball until the second quarter.

Logan Diggs and Chris Hilton Jr. among the standouts on offense

Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs was available to play against Florida State, but Kelly said running backs coach Frank Wilson wasn't comfortable with playing him after he missed most of the preseason with an injury.

But Diggs was back and ready in Week 2. The running back had 82 rushing yards in the first half, including 60 on one drive.

Hilton, who also didn't play a snap on offense against Florida State, played a big role offensively against Grambling. He had a 47-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter and was in the rotation at wide receiver with the first-team offense.

