LSU football officially signed five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

McKinley's signing puts a final stamp on a winding recruitment that's ultimately led him to his homestate team.

The Acadiana star and Lafayette native was initially committed to Texas A&M but reopened his recruitment following the coaching staff turnover in College Station after Jimbo Fisher and company were fired.

McKinley announced his commitment to LSU and head coach Brian Kelly back on Jan. 1.

The 6-5, 280-pound defensive lineman is the highest-rated recruit in LSU's 2024 recruiting class at No. 18 nationally, per the 247sports Composite. He's the top-rated prospect in Louisiana in the 2024 cycle.

McKinley helped Acadiana advance back to the LHSAA Select Division I state championship game in 2023, anchoring the Wreckin' Rams defense that allowed 18.7 points per game.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football signs five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley