LSU football is set to hire South Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey | Report

BATON ROUGE – LSU football is set to hire South Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey for the same position with the Tigers, according to On3 Sports.

Lindsey has been with South Carolina for the past two seasons. He helped lead a Gamecocks defense that forced 23 turnovers this past season and played a big part in developing defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who had 80 total tackles and 6.5 sacks over the last two years.

Lindsey replaces Jamar Cain, who served as LSU's defensive line coach and run game coordinator before taking an assistant coaching role with the Denver Broncos. Gerald Chatman had been serving as LSU's interim defensive line coach during spring practices.

Before South Carolina, Lindsey served as the defensive ends coach at Illinois for one season and three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he served as the defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator for two years and the defensive line coach for one.

Lindsey also has experience serving as a special teams coach and linebackers coach. He began his coaching career at Chattanooga as a graduate assistant after playing there for three seasons. He also coached with LSU defensive coordinator Matt House in 2005 at Gardner-Webb.

Lindsey inherits a talented LSU defensive line corps that greatly improved its depth this offseason. The Tigers added three players from the transfer portal: Florida's Jalen Lee, West Virginia's Jordan Jefferson and Arizona's Paris Shand.

They're also bringing back Maason Smith from injury, as he's expected to pair next to Mekhi Wingo who was a third team AP All-American this past season.

